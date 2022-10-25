MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marshall student was taken into custody over a school threat on Tuesday, police say.

When police were told of a potential school threat made by a Marshall Public Schools student, they started to to assess the threat, the Marshall Police Department said in a Facebook post. It said police interviewed the student, the student’s parents and witnesses.

The Marshall school resource officer also visited the student’s home and did not find any guns, police say.

While investigating, officers found “evidence of a legitimate threat,” police say.

The student was taken into custody and faces charges of threats of violence toward students, Marshall PD said.