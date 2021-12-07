Marshall school staffer investigated for ‘inappropriate’ conversations with student

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marshall Middle School non-teaching staff member is on administrative leave after having “inappropriate” conversations with a student.

On Dec. 1 just before the end of the school day, student monitoring software alerted building administrators of a conversation thread between the staff member and a student. Marshall Public Schools said that further investigation found more conversations on school and personal accounts.

The exact nature of the conversations is unclear, but the district described them as inappropriate. It is unclear when they began.

The district said that the unnamed staff member was immediately put on administrative leave. The student’s parents have been notified and an investigation has begun.

“After discovering inappropriate communications, mandatory reports were filed and the police were notified. The district is in transparent and open communications with local authorities and the parents as we continue to investigate the scope of this situation,” said Marshall Public Schools.