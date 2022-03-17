MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Marshall Public Schools will be closed Thursday due to threats made by a student on social media.

In a letter to students and parents, MPS superintendent Becky Jones said several students, staff and parents notified school administrators about the threats Wednesday evening. The threat was passed along to local authorities.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Jones said the investigation was ongoing, which prompted the district to cancel classes for the day. No staff will report, and all buildings in Marshall and Albion will be closed.

The district said Thursday’s decision was out of an abundance of caution and hoped to resume classes Friday.