Marshall house fire, explosion send 8 to the hospital

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Marshall Fire Department was called to a fire early Monday morning in Calhoun County.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 500 block of Clinton St in Marshall around 1:43 a.m. where there was an explosion.

The house was completely in flames when fire crews arrived.

Eight people were sent to the hospital with various injuries, some all the way to Kalamazoo based on how seriously they were hurt, firefighters say.

Authorities say the house was under construction, which may have led to the explosion.

As of around 4 a.m., the fire was out, but the house was a total loss.

Michigan State Police are on scene and helping investigate how it may have happened.

