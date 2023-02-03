Marshall, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — Marshall High School is dismissing students early following a Friday morning lockdown.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers with the Marshall Police Department were sent to the Marshall High School after receiving reports of possible gunshots nearby.

The high school was put on a precautionary lockdown.

During the lockdown, anyone inside the building was following internal lockdown procedures. Anyone outside the building was not allowed on campus. Buses diverted students to planned alternate locations.

Around 10:10 a.m., the district said the lockdown had been cleared and that the precautionary search by law enforcement had been completed.

The police department said the “report was unfounded.”

The high school will be closed for the remainder of Friday.

The school said students who need a ride home from a guardian will be able to be picked up at the auditorium entrance. Students who drive themselves will be released to drive home. Any students who use school transportation will be bused home.