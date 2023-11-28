MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marshall family is without a home after theirs caught fire Monday night.

No one was hurt, however, and the home is not considered a total loss.

When the call for the fire on E. Hughes Street came in at about 7:30 p.m., Marshall city firefighters were either participating in the annual Marshall Christmas Parade or helping with traffic and crowd control.

“Our ladder truck brings up the rear of the parade, so it was very easy to get off,” Fire Chief Martin Erskine said. “The rest of the fire crews have already been through the parade and then we were helping with traffic and crowd control — we had the rest of our apparatuses partially ready to respond.”

Flames were coming out of the first-floor window when crews arrived. The fire was controlled within the first 10 minutes with help from Marshall Township and Marengo Township firefighters.

FIRE CHIEF URGES FIREPLACE INSPECTIONS

According to Erskine, the house fire was not caused by a space heater or even creosote buildup. He believes the more than 50-year-old wood-burning fireplace is original to the house but was not properly inspected, which may have been the culprit.

“This heat-up hasn’t been inspected or has cracks in it, and the chimney … could have openings in there,” Erskine said, pointing at the pipes. “From what I understand, the homeowners are fairly new. They don’t know if there was ever the last time a fire was in the fireplace. So again, cold winter night last night, she started a good ol’ fire, and unfortunately this happens.”

As the cold returns, Erskine urged homeowners to have their furnaces and primary heating sources properly inspected, especially fireplaces.

“You should have somebody come in, inspect it, clean it out,” he said. “Again, there may have been a little (kerosene) built up in there, who knows, from old air. So you get those cleaned and inspected is very important.”

Erskine also reminded people to make sure they have adequate space between space heaters and anything in their homes. Nothing flammable should be in contact with a space heater.