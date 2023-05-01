MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Another Marshall City Council meeting Monday night is set to determine how one of the future Ford battery plant site’s properties will be zoned.

The board will vote on how to rezone the property where the plant will be built. No matter what decision is made at the Calhoun County Building Monday night, the battery plant is still a go.

The property in question is on Michigan Avenue. It is a part of the third of four pieces of land that Marshall Township board members voted to transfer to the city of Marshall two weeks ago.

There is some extra intrigue headed into this meeting. Last week, a joint planning commission voted against the rezoning recommendation.

The meeting, which is expected to draw a large crowd, starts at 7 p.m.