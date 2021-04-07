Marijuana company brings popular CA strains to MI

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan cannabis company has struck a one-of-a-kind deal with a renowned California-based company known for its popular cannabis strains.

Common Citizen is a well-known brand in the Michigan marijuana community. Now, it is teaming up with California-based Sherbinskis to grow and sell their renowned strains of cannabis.

Common Citizen — which is based in Detroit but has a massive grow operation in Marshall — is the first company nationwide to grow and sell Sherbinskis’ strains. The company will be growing Sherbinskis’ popular Gelato strain, as well as Sunset Sherbet. The products will go on sale Thursday.

The partnership is a big move to help Common Citizen expand. The company’s CEO Michael Elias says it has 10 14,000 square foot rooms for cultivation at its hub in Marshall. He said the company expects to have every single one of those rooms completely operational by the end of June.

But the key between this partnership is doing away with the misconceptions surrounding marijuana.

“You know, we’ve had a 2,000-year relationship with this plant and only in the last 70 years have we created all these crazy misconceptions. What brings us together is the shared vision we have on unraveling those misconceptions and bringing a level of class and sophistication and information and education to this space,” Elias said.

With this expansion comes more jobs. Common Citizen currently has dozens of open positions in Marshall, and it plans to add more as expansion continues.