PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a man with dementia who went missing northeast of Battle Creek.

George Alan Gardner was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday on McAllister Road in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said. He stands about 6-foot-1 and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said Gardner does not have his medication.

If you see Gardner or know where he may be, call 911.