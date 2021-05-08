Man who ran back into burning Marshall home to save 2-year-old dies from injuries

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A 38-year-old man has died from his injuries after an explosion and fire in Marshall that sent eight people to the hospital.

The explosion happened on April 12. Dustin Boggess died Friday at 7 a.m., a family member told News 8.

His cousin, Ashley Johnson, said he had originally escaped the fire, but went back into the home to rescue a 2-year-old. His family says they’re remembering him as a hero.

The family said, to their knowledge, all but one other person have been released from the hospital.

Investigators believe the explosion that tore the home near the intersection of Clinton and Maple streets off its foundation was caused by a natural gas leak. The explosion remains under investigation.

Boggess’ family says they are planning a celebration of life for the 38-year-old, and details are still forthcoming.