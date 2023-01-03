BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has filed a lawsuit against two Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies for what he said was an unlawful arrest two years ago.

La’Ron Marshall, a Black man, was arrested Jan. 2, 2021 in Springfield. He said someone called authorities to report a “suspicious person” while he was going door-to-door gathering signatures to create a tenants’ association.

Francisco Rosado and Nick Hamilton, both deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at the time, are named as defendants in the suit. The suit alleges they violated Marshall’s Fourth Amendment, protecting against unreasonable search and seizure and excessive force, as well as his First Amendment protections for free speech and Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination.

Marshall alleges that the deputies had “no actual evidence” that he was soliciting and that, in Springfield Township, there is no permit or other requirement for soliciting.

During the arrest, Marshall said the deputies “forcibly and unnecessarily shoved” him into a police cruiser and then closed the door on his feet twice, bruising his head, legs and wrists. He said he had to have six weeks of physical therapy on his wrists because of the injuries.

Marshall said the deputies then drove away, leaving behind two children who had been with him.

He claims he was held in a jail cell for over 24 hours with an inmate who was quarantining for COVID-19. Marshall said that because he has an autoimmune disease, he was put at risk.

The lawsuit said deputies falsely alleged Marshall had a gun at the time of the incident. Marshall was charged with a felony charge for obstructing an officer but the charge was later dropped.

One of the deputies was fired because of the incident. The sheriff’s office did not specify which officer. At the time, the sheriff’s office said in a release, “We hold ourselves to high standards of professionalism to the communities we protect. When we are right, we are right. When we are wrong, we admit we are wrong. On January 2, we were wrong.”

Marshall asked for compensation for damages but did not list a specific dollar amount in the lawsuit.