BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man is dead after an early Friday morning shooting in Battle Creek.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were sent to North Wabash Avenue near Capital Avenue NE for a shooting.

Responding officers found 24-year-old Israel Temple of Battle Creek dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The police department said its detective bureau, gang suppression unit and crime lab are investigating.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officers do not believe the community is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

The shooting remains under investigation.