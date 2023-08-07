BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department has released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Thursday.

The police department said the man has been identified as 27-year-old Elmarko Fontane Williams Jr. of Battle Creek.

Williams was found with a gunshot wound by officers around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Maple Terrace. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to BCPD.

Investigators are investigating the deadly shooting as part of a string of shootings. The police department said it believes these shootings are related and are part of a dispute between two groups of people.

BCPD said it does not believe there is any threat to the public and is taking steps to stop the string of shootings.

The police department did not say if any arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.