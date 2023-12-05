BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man and a woman are each facing charges after they got into a physical fight that led to the man shooting himself in the foot, police say.

Around 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, Battle Creek Police responded to a home on Magnolia Avenue near Fairview Avenue because people reported hearing gunshots in the area. At the same time, dispatchers learned that a man with a gunshot wound was already headed to the hospital in a personal car.

Police spoke to a man and a woman at the hospital, where they determined the two had gotten into a physical fight on Magnolia Avenue. The man had a gun in his waistband that came loose during the fight and as he tried to secure it again, it fired, shooting him in the foot.

The couple separated but met up again and the woman took the man to the hospital.

The woman, who was not named, was booked into the Calhoun County jail and is being charged with domestic assault. Gun registration violation charges are pending against the man, police said.