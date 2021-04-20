Man seriously injured after head-on crash near Marshall

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man went to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Marshall Township Tuesday, authorities say.

Around 11:50 a.m., the 37-year-old from Battle Creek was driving on Verona Road, between 11 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road. It appears he crossed the center line and hit the car of a 20-year-old man from Springfield and caused it to roll over several times, while his car hit a tree, the Calhoun County Sherriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

The Battle Creek man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The Springfield man did not report any injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, and deputies believe narcotics could be a factor.