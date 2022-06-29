BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in a 2020 murder has been sentenced to probation.

An undated courtesy photo of Amber Griffin.

Julice Haggerty has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for his role in the murder of Amber Griffin, a 27-year-old mother of two from Bedford Township.

Authorities say Griffin was killed by her boyfriend, Derek Horton. Horton buried her in some woods in Battle Creek and led police to her body in March of this year.

Haggerty drove Horton to a hardware store to buy the shovel believed to have been used to bury her body, authorities say. Haggerty’s grandfather owns the Battle Creek home where Griffin’s blood was found and the property where her body was recovered.

In exchange for leading police to Griffin’s body, Horton was allowed to plead no contest to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in prison.

“Not only did he kill my daughter, he chose to bury her like she was not a human person,” Griffin’s mother Carman Griffin said during Horton’s sentencing.