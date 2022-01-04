Man sentenced to prison for sex assault of girl, 12

An undated booking photo of Dawson Tyler Burk of Battle Creek. (Courtesy of the Calhoun County)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl will serve years in a state prison.

Dawson Burk, 22, was sentenced Monday to between nine and 20 years in prison. He received credit for 838 days served.

Charges were levied against him in 2019 after police say he raped a 12-year-old girl, impregnating her, and then shoved her, apparently trying to cause a miscarriage. Burk was 20 at the time.

Burk pleaded guilty last year to a count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, bringing an early end to his trial. Two other counts against him were dismissed.