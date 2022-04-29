BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stabbed and killed another man in Battle Creek in 2020 is headed to a state prison.

Wendell Barton, 25, was sentenced Friday to between 20 and 30 years in prison for second-degree murder with credit for 636 days served.

He was also sentenced to a year in jail for assaulting, restricting or obstructing a police officer, but was given credit for all of that served.

Barton pleaded guilty to those charges in March. stemmed from the Aug. 2, 2020 death of Justin Ash, who died after he was stabbed.

Officers found Barton walking a block away from the scene and determined he may be involved. They tried to detain him, but police at the time said he assaulted officers and ran off.