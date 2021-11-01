Man sentenced for shooting, injuring Battle Creek officer in 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and wounded a Battle Creek police officer nearly two years ago will spend years in prison.

Andre Yarbrough was sentenced Monday to 12.5 to 45 years for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and 19 to 45 years for resisting or obstructing an officer causing serious impairment. He’ll also serve an extra two years for a felony firearms charge.

Yarbrough was convicted of the charges in August and acquitted of a second weapons charge.

The shooting happened Nov. 30, 2019, at a home on Battle Creek. Authorities say that Officer Jeffrey Johnson approached Yarbrough to arrest him on outstanding assault warrants. Yarbrough shot him: once in the leg, once in the wrist and once in the chest; that bullet was stopped by Johnson’s armored vest.

The leg wound was serious, but Johnson survived to later testify against Yarbrough.