MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.

On Oct. 28, 59-year-old Gary Vogt was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison for second-degree murder.

The charges stem from a shooting around midnight on Jan. 18. Vogt called Calhoun County dispatch to report that his significant other had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene on Gardner Avenue near Michigan Avenue in Bedford Township northwest of Battle Creek, they found the body of a 62-year-old woman and a gun, according to the city of Battle Creek.

Vogt was arrested at the scene. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

In October, Vogt pleaded no contest to second-degree murder. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing. A count of open murder and a count of felony firearms were dismissed.