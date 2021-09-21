Man robbed at gunpoint during Facebook deal near Athens

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery near Athens Monday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of 3 ½ Mile Road near M-66 in Athens Township.

A man was selling a speaker on Facebook Marketplace and a potential buyer was going to meet him at his home, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

He told deputies that the suspect, a 27-year-old woman from the Pennfield area, and a man around that same age stopped by to look at the speaker.

She asked to put it in their car to check if it worked and the victim agreed, the sheriff’s office said. It said that once the speaker was in the car, they tried to drive away without paying for it.

When the man tried stopped them, officials say she pointed a handgun at him and threatened him as she drove away.

Deputies identified a potential suspect and went to an address on Harriet Lane in Pennfield Township. They found what they believed was the suspect’s car and saw a gun on the floor of the car that looked like the one used in the robbery.

Deputies saw people run into the residence who then refused to answer the door. Officials say the homeowner eventually did come to the door but was uncooperative.

The sheriff’s office says once a search warrant was obtained, deputies went inside the house and found both the suspect and the stolen property.

Authorities say the woman was taken into custody without incident and is being held on charges of armed robbery.