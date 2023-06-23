BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has ruled to keep the life sentence without parole for a juvenile offender convicted of murder in 1994.

Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Sara Lincoln ruled to keep the sentence for 45-year-old Jason Symonds.

Symonds was found guilty of the April 1994 rape and murder of a five-year-old girl. He was 16.

Calhoun Co Prosecutor David Gilbert tells WOOD TV8, “This is exactly the case Miller vs. Alabama was talking about … the rare case where an individual is worthy of life in prison without parole.”