BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An 80-year-old man was rescued from the water after falling into Graham Lake in Battle Creek Friday afternoon, according to the Leroy Township Fire Department.

Leroy Township Fire Department Chief James Thompson said crews responded to a report of a man who fell out of a boat and got stuck in some mud near the Graham Lake Boat Launch off of Graham Lake Terrace and Leroy Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

Fire crews rescue man from Graham Lake in Battle Creek, December 15, 2023. (Courtesy Leroy Township Fire Department)

Fire crews rescue man from Graham Lake in Battle Creek, December 15, 2023. (Courtesy Leroy Township Fire Department)

Fire crews rescue man from Graham Lake in Battle Creek, December 15, 2023. (Courtesy Leroy Township Fire Department)

Fire crews rescue man from Graham Lake in Battle Creek, December 15, 2023. (Courtesy Leroy Township Fire Department)

The man managed to place a call for help but was stuck in the muddy water for around forty five minutes.

When fire crews found the man, they pulled him onto a rescue boat and brought him back to shore.

The 80-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for minor hypothermia.

Leroy Township Fire Department was assisted by Newton Township Fire Department.