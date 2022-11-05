BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.

Around 7 a.m., police were called to E. Michigan Avenue near Charlton Street to investigate an assault that officers figured out happened a block away, at the corner of Green and Charlton streets.

Officers found a 66-year-old man had cuts to his face and head and was taken to a Battle Creek hospital by ambulance. He was not able to communicate to police. Police say the man has multiple skull fractures, a possible fractured jaw and a brain injury he needed surgery for. He was transferred to a Kalamazoo hospital.

Police say there are no suspects but they will continue to investigate after the man recovers from surgery.