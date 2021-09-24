Man pleads to murder of Battle Creek-area mother

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing and then burning the body of a Battle Creek-area woman last year has admitted to murder.

Jose Juarez, 26, of Bedford Charter Township, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder. He was initially charged with several other counts; on Friday, court records did not include any information on the status of those counts.

An undated photo of Alison Sargent, courtesy Brown Funeral Home.

The charges stem from the death of Alison Sargent, 25, of Pennfield Township. Her burned body was found March 7, 2020, in rural Emmett Township. She had gone missing two days earlier. Authorities say Juarez, who she was dating, shot her. He was charged in June 2020.

Sargent left behind two daughters.

Juarez’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.