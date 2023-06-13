BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of murdering a woman in Battle Creek last year has entered a plea.

Jerry Harston, 51, on Monday pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree murder in the death of Angie Clear.

An undated courtesy photo of Angie Clear.

Clear, 51, was found dead in her Battle Creek home on March 26, 2022. Her daughter called police there because she hadn’t heard from Clear in several days and no one was answering the door at her apartment.

Family previously told News 8 that Clear’s throat was slit while she slept and there was no sign of a struggle.

Harston, who family described as one of Clear’s closest friends and who was staying with her at the time of the murder, was charged with open murder four days after her body was found.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 21.