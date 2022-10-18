BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a robbery in 2019.

Trenten Cohoon, 20, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery on Oct. 10. Other charges were dismissed.

The charges stem from the death of 27-year-old Michael Corbin. Corbin’s brother discovered his body in his Battle Creek home on Nov. 23, 2019. He had been shot three times. Investigators said Cohoon and Colbie McGinn, both 17 at the time, were attempting to steal a lockbox from Corbin’s home when the shooting happened.

They were arrested a few days later and charged. McGinn was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery and felony firearm charges in September, according to the Calhoun County Prosecutor. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of October.

Cohoon’s no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 2. Since Cohoon and McGinn were 17-year-old minors at the time of the murder, under Michigan law, the court will determine whether life in prison without parole is an appropriate sentence.