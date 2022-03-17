BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty in a deadly 2020 Battle Creek stabbing.

Wendell Barton, 25, has pleaded guilty to second degree homicide and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, court records show. Other charges were dismissed.

The charges stemmed from the Aug. 2, 2020 death of Justin Ash, who died after he was stabbed.

Officers found Barton walking a block away from the scene and determined he may be involved. They tried to detain him, but police at the time said he assaulted officers and ran off.

Barton’s sentencing is scheduled for April 29.