NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Battle Creek.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a deadly snowmobile crash on B Drive S. near the intersection of 11 Mile Road in Newtown Township, southeast of Battle Creek.

The snowmobile, driven by a 49-year-old Battle Creek man, was heading southbound on B Drive S. when it went into a field, hit a rock and lost control, according to MSP.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 41-year-old Battle Creek woman, who was a passenger, was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to an MSP news release.

Their names have not been released.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to state police.