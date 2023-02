MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a Sunday morning crash in Marshall Township.

Around 8 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road for a crash.

The sheriff’s office said a 20-year-old Albion man was killed in the crash.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved, but the sheriff’s office said speed is believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.