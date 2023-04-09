PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly breaking into a home and running from police.

On Saturday, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a vacant house on Hopkins Street near Sharon Avenue after receiving a report that someone was breaking into the home.

When deputies arrived, they heard someone inside the vacant home. They made contact with a 25-year-old Battle Creek man who then ran away to the Bailey Park Apartments property.

A perimeter was then set up.

Deputies were then told that the man was attempting to break into a vehicle on the property.

He was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Calhoun County Jail.

The break-in remains under investigation.