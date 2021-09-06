Man hurt in crash near Marshall

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash where he was trapped inside his car near Marshall Monday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in Fredonia Township on 15 Mile Road near Tau Road, west of I-69.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old man of Jackson was driving when he failed to navigate a curve in the road and hit a tree head-on. He was the only person in the car at the time.

Authorities had to remove the driver from the car and he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

A large amount of packaged marijuana was found inside the vehicle, along with evidence of weapons, investigators said.

The crash is still under investigation. Both alcohol and drugs are believed to have contributed to the crash.

Several surrounding agencies assisted the sheriff’s office.