BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is recovering after a shooting in Battle Creek Friday.

Battle Creek police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Review Street, and the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute.

The man called 911 himself to report the shooting at a home. He was taken to the hospital and was released later Friday evening.

Police say there were two suspects involved in the shooting, one that the victim knew, and there is no threat to the public at this time.