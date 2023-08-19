BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in Battle Creek Friday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were sent to the area of Hamblin Avenue and Angell Street after receiving reports about shots fired in the area. Witnesses said there was an SUV chasing a sedan and that someone in the SUV fired a gun.

Bronson Battle Creek Hospital called the police shortly after to report that a shooting victim had arrived.

When police got to the hospital they found a sedan in the parking lot that met the description of the one in the chase.

The 18-year-old’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, the police department said.

Officers don’t believe that the community is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

The shooting remains under investigation.