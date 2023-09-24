BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public for help finding the man who shot another man early Saturday morning in Battle Creek.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were sent to a local hospital after a 39-year-old man arrived for medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the thigh. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers learned that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Liberty Mart, located at 240 Cliff St. near Nelson Street. The victim walked up to a vehicle that had pulled into the parking lot and asked for money.

As he got closer to the vehicle, a man in the passenger-side backseat shot the victim. Police said that as he walked away, the man fired additional shots.

The driver of the vehicle was inside the Liberty Mart when the shooting happened and drove off afterward, the police department said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member.

The vehicle is described as a dark green 2000-2007 Chevrolet Impala in poor condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

The shooting remains under investigation.