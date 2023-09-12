BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who police say admitted to shaking his son and slamming him down before the baby died has been sentenced.

Kyle Kregling, 32, was sentenced Monday to between 17 and 50 years in prison.

Emergency responders called to Kregling’s home on Nov. 2, 2020, found his 8-month-old son Chris unresponsive. He later died of a brain injury. Kregling initially told officer Chris fell out of bed, but officers did not believe the baby’s injuries were consistent with that story.

Court documents say when detectives later interviewed him, Kregling admitted he dropped Chris and the baby hit a bedframe and then the floor. Kregling allegedly told the detectives he was frustrated that Chris was crying, at which point he started shaking Chris. Chris kept crying, so Kregling said he “slammed Chris to the ground onto the edge of a thin pillow,” affidavit reads in part. Chris stopped responding and Kregling called 911.

Kregling pleaded no contest to second-degree murder on June 29 of this year. A charge of child abuse was dismissed at sentencing under the terms of a plea agreement.