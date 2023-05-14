BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty by a jury in the 2020 death of a toddler in Battle Creek.

On Friday, a jury found 20-year-old Henry Jones Jr. guilty of open murder and child abuse for the death of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old toddler while the mother was at work.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

Authorities say Jones took the toddler to a relative’s home on Nov. 7, 2020, told them to call 911 and then left. The relative called for help and emergency responders took the toddler to the hospital where the toddler died.

The child’s name has not been released.