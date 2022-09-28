BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was found guilty in the 2019 murder of a 27-year-old father in Battle Creek.

Kolbie McGinn, 20, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, armed robbery and felony firearm charges, according to a Wednesday news release from the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Michael Corbin was shot and killed during a robbery at his Battle Creek home on Nov. 23, 2019.

McGinn and Trenton Cohoon, both 17 years old at the time, were arrested in connection to Corbin’s death.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 31. Since McGinn was a 17-year-old minor at the time of the murder, under Michigan law, the court will determine whether life in prison without parole is an appropriate sentence.