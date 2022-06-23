Police on scene after an Albion officer shot a man on June 22, 2022.

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A man shot by an Albion police officer Wednesday night died, authorities say.

He was identified as Jason Elliotte Dodds, 42, of Albion.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home on N. Eaton Street near W. Chestnut Street. The Albion Department of Public Safety says officers were sent there on a report of a man who was threatening a relative at the relative’s home. Police say the man eventually broke into the home. The relative took off.

Three officers, including two from a crisis intervention team, arrived. Police say Dodds turned toward the officers and raised a gun. The officers told him to drop it, police said, be he didn’t. One officer shot him.

He was taken to a hospital in Jackson, where he died Wednesday night, Albion police said.

The officer is on administrative leave and Michigan State Police have been called in to investigate the shooting, which is all standard procedure.