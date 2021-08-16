Man convicted of shooting, wounding Battle Creek officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a man guilty of three felonies for shooting and injuring a Battle Creek police officer in 2019.

Andre Yarbrough was convicted Friday of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assaulting a police officer causing serious impair and a weapons charge.

He was found not guilty of a second weapons charge.

The shooting happened Nov. 30, 2019, at a home on Battle Creek. Officers were initially called there on a report of children screaming and saw Yarbrough, who was wanted on outstanding assault warrants, inside.

Authorities say that when Yarbrough left the house, he was approached by Officer Jeffery Johnson. As Johnson tried to arrest him, shots were fired. Johnson was hit once in the leg; once in the chest, where the bullet was stopped by his bulletproof vest; and once in the wrist.

Yarbrough took off, but was found later that day hiding in an apartment.

The leg wound was serious, but Johnson survived to later testify against Yarbrough.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.