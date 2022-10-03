BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child, a crime that may put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

The jury deliberated for five hours before finding Steven Michael Cook, 43, guilty of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office said. Cook’s trial lasted four days.

Authorities say that in 2018, Cook sexually abused a child under the age of 13.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10. The first-degree CSC charge is punishable by at least 25 years and up to life in prison and the second-degree charge by up to 15 years. If he is ever released, he would have to register as a sex offender.