Man charged with robbing Battle Creek bank

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been formally charged with robbing a bank in Battle Creek in August.

In an indictment filed on Oct. 19, Jeremy Ray Sanders was charged with armed bank robbery, court records show.

The charges stem from a robbery on Aug. 24 at a PNC bank on Capital Avenue SW.

Officials say a robber walked in and pretended he wanted to open an account but then showed a gun and stole $7,560.

Police tracked Sanders to a casino in Hammond, Indiana, near the Illinois state line, where he was arrested by police and an FBI gang task force.