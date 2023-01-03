BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged with murder Tuesday, a week after firefighters found his dead father while responding to a house fire in Battle Creek.

Cody Alan Hurt, 34, was charged with open murder, according to court documents. The charge stems from last Tuesday, when firefighters responded to a home on Laurel Drive near East Avenue. They found Randall Hurt, 61, dead on a couch as flames ripped through his home.

Investigators said Randall Hurt was killed with a machete before the fire was set. Police arrested Cody Hurt and lodged him at the Calhoun County Jail.

When firefighters arrived, they found Randall Hurt and took him out of the building. Police said it soon became clear that he had “multiple injuries” that didn’t come from the fire.

Records show Cody Hurt has a criminal history dating back to 2008 that includes retail fraud, auto theft, weapons, assault, domestic violence and drug convictions.

“He’s been on meth for a long time,” longtime family friend Keith Welcher said of Cody Hurt.

Welcher said he believes Cody Hurt was not in his right mind when the killing happened.

“I mean, they’re good people. It’s just drugs got the best … of them,” Welcher said.

Cody Hurt is scheduled for a preliminary exam conference on Jan. 13.

— News 8’s Susan Samples and Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.