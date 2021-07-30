Man charged with murder in shooting at Battle Creek apts

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in the Wednesday morning shooting at a Battle Creek apartment complex that left one man dead.

Lansing Hodges, 29, was arraigned Friday on a count of open murder, assault with intent to commit murder and three weapons charges.

Hodges is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Andre Watson at the Arbors of Battle Creek Apartments off Capital Avenue SW near Beckley Road.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a confrontation about loud music and partying in the parking lot. Officers who were called to the complex on a noise complaint arrived to hear the sound of gunshots. They soon found Watson, who died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Battle Creek woman was also injured in the shooting, but was released from the hospital later the same day.

Hodges was arrested Wednesday, though police have not released information about exactly where or when. Officials did say he had the gun used to kill Watson.

Police are still looking for information about a second shooter involved. Anyone with tips should call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.