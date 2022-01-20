Man charged with killing woman near Battle Creek

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged for allegedly killing a woman near Battle Creek earlier this week, authorities say.

Gary Vogt, 58, was arraigned Wednesday on homicide and weapons charges, according to court documents.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man called the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority to report that his significant other had been shot, according to a Tuesday news release from the city of Battle Creek.

When officers arrived at the scene on Gardner Avenue near Michigan Avenue in Bedford Township, northwest of Battle Creek, they found the body of a 62-year-old woman and a gun, the release said.

The 58-year-old man, who was later identified by Battle Creek police as Vogt, was arrested at the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.