BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left another man in the hospital.

Dequan Evans was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, discharge from a vehicle causing injury, two counts of felony firearm and two counts of resisting and obstructing, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police said they identified Evans by using surveillance footage.

When officers visited an apartment on the first block of Wentworth Avenue to find him, the woman who answered the door allegedly said he wasn’t there — but when officers looked through an open window, they could see Evans sleeping in a bedroom, according to BCPD.

Police said they took Evans into custody. They also obtained a search warrant for the home and found evidence tied to the shooting, as well as an unrelated handgun, BCPD said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Liberty Mart located at 240 Cliff St. Police said the victim walked up to a car in the parking lot, intending to ask for money, but a man in the back seat shot at the victim.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the thigh, according to BCPD. As the victim walked away, the suspect allegedly fired more rounds.

A family member took the victim to a hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.