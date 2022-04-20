BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in a December 2021 death.

Mohamed Saleh, 42, has been charged with homicide and open murder in the death of Ian Williams, 51, the city of Battle Creek said in a Wednesday release.

On Dec. 3, 2021, officers responding to a call about a suspicious person found Williams lying on the floor of an abandoned home, city officials say. They say he had severe trauma to the head.

He was brought to the hospital and died from his injuries on Dec. 14, officials say.

After investigating the assault, the Battle Creek Police Department submitted a warrant request to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office, which approved the charges of homicide and open murder.

Police thanked the community in the release for tips.

“The cooperation and assistance from the community plays a vital role in achieving justice for the victims of violent crime,” the release says. “The BCPD Victim Services Unit continues to be in contact with the Williams family throughout this difficult time.”