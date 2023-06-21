GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in connection with a Battle Creek shooting Saturday that killed one person, court records show.

Jaquai Potter was arraigned Tuesday on charges of open murder, felony firearm and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, according to court records.

On Saturday night, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in a Burger King parking lot on West Columbia Avenue, according to police. Witnesses gave a description of the shooter, who had fled.

Police said they found Potter, 20, in the area of 30th and 31st streets with a gun nearby. He was arrested and held in the Calhoun County jail.