BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly opening fire at a Battle Creek park last week.

The Michigan State Police and the Lansing Police Department’s Violent Crime Initiative Team pulled over the 19-year-old after receiving information that he was in the Lansing area, the Battle Creek Police Department said.

Officers also received a search warrant for his Lansing home.

The man is being held in the Calhoun County Jail for several outstanding warrants related to the park shooting.

The shooting happened on June 21 at Claude Evans Park on Washington Avenue at Parkway Drive around 8 p.m. Battle Creek Police Department Chief Shannon Bagley said 200 to 300 people were there at the time.

Gang Suppression Unit officers on patrol saw a large crowd and people running away from the basketball courts. They reported a fight.

“They got guns,” one fleeing person can be heard telling an officer in bodycam video released Thursday.

In the video, an officer is seen running toward the basketball courts when five shots are heard in quick succession. Several people screamed.

BCPD said the officer saw a man pointing a handgun at others. The video shows a woman pulling a crying child away from a play area as the officer ran toward the suspect. The officer can be heard describing the suspect.

One more apparent shot from the suspect is then heard.

The video shows the officer firing five shots in response, but the man got in a black SUV and took off.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.