Man arrested for murder after woman shot near Battle Creek

BEDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his significant other early Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m., a man called the Calhoun County Consolidate Dispatch Authority and said that his significant other had been shot on North Gardner Avenue, near Michigan Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a dead 62-year-old woman. They also said they recovered the gun.

The 58-year-old man is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on open murder and weapons charges. He won’t be arraigned until Wednesday at the earliest, officials say.

The city of Battle Creek says that there is no threat to the public and the case remains active.